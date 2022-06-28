Return to Monkey Island Gameplay Trailer Released

As part of today's Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, Return to Monkey Island developer Terrible Toybox, Devolver Digital, and Lucasfilm Games revealed a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Monkey Island sequel. Relatively little of the title had been shared up until this point following the initial announcement, but it was previously known that it was set to release at some point this year. There's still no date attached, but it is now known that it will release for the Nintendo Switch and PC specifically in 2022.

Return to Monkey Island picks up with hero Guybrush Threepwood following the events of the previously released video games Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge. The sequel is written by Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman with stunning visuals from Rex Crowle (Knights & Bikes, Tearaway). You can check out what a goodly portion of that looks like in action for yourself in the gameplay trailer embedded below:

Return to Monkey Island sets sail for Nintendo Switch and PC later this year!



"The tangled history of Monkey Island's most famous secret leads Guybrush Threepwood – intrepid hero, leather jacket salesman, mighty pirate – to embark on a new swash-buckling adventure through the Caribbean, determined to uncover the elusive secret once and for all," the official description of Return to Monkey Island reads. "No trip back to Mêlée Island would be complete without his old friends (and foes), but while Guybrush and the evil LeChuck look certain to clash on the high seas once more, a new crew of Pirate Leaders seem to have arrived to spoil the party."

As noted above, Return to Monkey Island is set to release for the Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022 from Ron Gilbert's Terrible Toybox in collaboration with Devolver Digital and Lucasfilm Games. No specific release date has been announced beyond that. You can check out all of our previous coverage of video games in general right here.

