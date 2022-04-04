Return to Monkey Island Announced

A new Monkey Island sequel, Return to Monkey Island, has officially been announced by Ron Gilbert’s Terrible Toybox in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games and Devolver Digital. The new title, which has secretly been in the works for several years, will release this year and serve as a follow-up to the previously released Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge while seemingly largely ignoring the titles released after that. Gilbert is notably the original designer and creator of the series.

Details about Return to Monkey Island are limited beyond the above, however, though the announcement trailer includes a few tidbits. For example, Gilbert and Dave Grossman (another designer on The Secret of Monkey Island) are credited with designing and writing the video game, and music for the title is by Michael Land, Peter McConnel, and Clint Bajakian. Additionally, Return to Monkey Island will feature the, well, return of Dominic Armato as Guybrush Threepwood. You can check out the announcement trailer for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Introducing Return to Monkey Island, a new game by Ron Gilbert that picks up where Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge left off.https://t.co/5E3zi5JkEt pic.twitter.com/frkrN1OLXD — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) April 4, 2022

Amusingly, and in line with the humor of the Monkey Island series, Gilbert actually announced that a new Monkey Island was happening a couple of days ago… on April Fools’ Day. “For 18 years the Grumpy Gamer blog has been April Fools’ day free because it’s a stupid tradition,” wrote Gilbert at the time. “So to mix things up a little I’m taking this opportunity to announce I’ve decided to make another Monkey Island.”

As noted above, Return to Monkey Island is set to release in 2022 from Ron Gilbert’s Terrible Toybox in collaboration with Devolver Digital and Lucasfilm Games. Beyond that, however, no specific release window or date has been announced, nor have specific platforms. You can check out all of our previous coverage of video games in general right here.

What do you think about a new Monkey Island sequel being announced? Are you excited to learn more about Return to Monkey Island in the near future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!