New Nintendo Direct Finally Announced for June 2022

After weeks of reports and rumors continued to circle, Nintendo finally confirmed this morning that it will be holding a new Direct presentation this week to close out June 2022. The showcase itself is slated to happen far sooner than expected, with the presentation transpiring less than 24 hours from the time of this writing. And while it might be exciting to finally have a new Direct in the pipeline, this new event comes with a pretty major caveat.

Rather than holding a typical Nintendo Direct this week, Nintendo has revealed that this week's presentation will be a Nintendo Direct Mini. This means that the showcase will be a bit shorter than normal and will last only 25-minutes when it starts on Tuesday, June 28th at 6:00 am PT/9:00 am ET. And if this shorter length wasn't already a major drawback, Nintendo has also stated that this Direct will be focused on games from various partners. Essentially, this means that it will only highlight third-party games rather than first-party titles that are being developed by Nintendo.

A new #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase is on the way! Watch on-demand via our YouTube channel beginning Tuesday, June 28 at 6am PT for roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party #NintendoSwitch games.



Subscribe & turn on notifications here: https://t.co/SZA1P3RSHS pic.twitter.com/8hmCJ1p5EX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 27, 2022

Even though it might be disappointing to learn that Nintendo won't be making any new announcements related to its own properties this week, there's still a good chance that we might see some exciting games at this forthcoming Direct. For instance, titles like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Bayonetta 3 are technically being developed by non-Nintendo studios, so perhaps they could show up in this presentation. In addition, a new report from within the past day has also claimed that Atlus is preparing to also announce that the Persona series is heading to Nintendo Switch in some capacity. So while we might not learn anything new about Mario, Zelda, Metroid, or many other Nintendo franchises, this Direct should still have plenty of interesting reveals in store.

Are you still excited about this upcoming Nintendo Direct even though it won't feature any news on first-party titles? And what games do you expect to see shown off at this time? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.