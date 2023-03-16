Return to Silent Hill Movie Casts X-Men and Mamma Mia Actors

Return to Silent Hill has cast two of its leads and they're X-Men and Mamma Mia stars. The Silent Hill franchise is one of the most beloved IP in gaming and is one of the rare series to actually make a relatively successful jump to film, long before the heyday of gaming adaptations that we're in now. Now, with that said, its sequel was a bomb and didn't find a cult following like the first one did, but that original movie managed to translate so much of the horror that was found in the games in a satisfying way. However, it has been over a decade since we've seen a Silent Hill movie, but a new one is gearing up as part of Konami's plans to breathe new life int the franchise.

In addition to a bunch of new Silent Hill games, we're also getting a film adaptation of Silent Hill 2 which is titled Return to Silent Hill. As reported by Deadline, the film has found its two leads in Jeremy Irvine (Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, War Horse) and Hannah Emily Anderson (X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Jigsaw) who will play James and his true love, Mary, respectively. The film is set to begin filming in Germany and Europe next month and currently has no release date.

"Return to Silent Hill is a mythological love story about someone so deeply in love, they're willing to go to hell to save someone," said director Christophe Gans. "I'm delighted to have the wonderful talents of both Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson take us on this journey into a psychological horror world that I hope will both satisfy and surprise fans of Silent Hill."

As of right now, it remains to be seen how the film will turn out. Given it has been so long since the first movie and Hollywood has sort of cracked the code on gaming adaptations, there's potential for some learned lessons to be applied here and give us a truly great horror movie that stands on its own even for people unfamiliar with the games. Hopefully, it won't be long until we get to see and learn more about the movie.

