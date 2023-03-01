First Return to Silent Hill Synopsis, Casting Details Leak

The new Silent Hill movie Return to Silent Hill now has its first synopsis as well as some casting info that might give us an idea of who might be playing James Sunderland. Some specific characters were mentioned in the synopsis, though no specific names were attached to certain roles, and there was no mentioning of the iconic Pyramid Head in this first synopsis. Filming is supposedly going to get underway soon on Return to Silent Hill, so hopefully we'll start seeing more things like this and snippets of the movie more frequently once filming starts.

These newest details for the upcoming Silent Hill movie come from FFF Bayern, a German funding partner that's said to be supporting Return to Silent Hill. German movie site filmportal.de shared some of the details from FFF Bayern which included a synopsis that suggests we'll see some changes to the story.

"Driven by the shadows of his past, James Sunderland returns to Silent Hill to find his lost love, Mary Crane," the synopsis for Return to Silent Hill explained. "But the dark, depressing small town is no longer the place from his memories. He meets characters who seem all too familiar and who try to divert him from his search for Mary. The longer he searches for Mary, the more he begins to wonder if this is still reality – or if he has fallen into the dark underworld of Jacob Crane."

In the Silent Hill 2 game which Return to Silent Hill is taking direction from, it's worth pointing out that Mary Sunderland was James Sunderland's wife. She's referred to as "Mary Crane" in this synopsis, so it's unclear what their relationship is now beyond her being "his lost love."

Jacob Crane is also a totally new character in the Silent Hill universe, one that's obviously related to Mary Crane in some capacity. Pivoting so hard as to add new main characters worthy of being included in the first synopsis may be concerning to Silent Hill fans, but this is just an early look at the movie, so it remains to be seen how all these details will come together.

The site also said that Jeremy Irvine of War Horse, Fallen, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again fame will be in the movie. One would assume he's being cast as James Sunderland if his involvement is being mentioned here, but that too is unconfirmed.