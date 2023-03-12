Silent Hill 2 Remake Developer May Make More Games in the Series

The developer of the Silent Hill 2 remake has suggested that it could make more games in the series. The Silent Hill series is one of the most beloved franchises in gaming, but it has been out of the mainstream for quite some time. The series took a pretty sharp decline in quality in the late 2000s, but was nearly saved with a radical reimagining of the series by gaming legend Hideo Kojima. Unfortunately, we're not allowed to be happy as gamers and all things that sound like they could absolutely rock our world are canceled or taken from us. After Kojima's Silent Hill game was canned, the series basically just went away for almost a full decade.

Now, we're on the verge of an onslaught of more Silent Hill. Last year, Konami announced not one, not two, not three, but four new Silent Hill games are in the works with various different studios. One of these games is a remake of Silent Hill 2 from Bloober Team. The developer has risen in prominence in recent years with big horror titles like Blair Witch, Layers of Fear, and several others. It now has to take on the daunting task of doing one of gaming's greatest horror stories justice via this remake. However, despite this tall order, Bloober Team told IGN that it isn't ruling out the idea of doing even more Silent Hill games. CEO Piotr Babieno noted that Konami is interested in having more conversations with Bloober Team and he'd never say never to more Silent Hill games, but the studio is currently committed to the remake and another project with Private Division.

As of right now, we have plenty of Silent Hill to look forward to aside from what Bloober Team is doing. It's probably not a good idea to put the cart ahead of the horse and sign Bloober Team up for more Silent Hill until the fans have had a chance to judge whether or not the developer has done the series justice. Either way, it seems like Konami is hungry for a lot more Silent Hill.

