PlayStation Says Returnal Is a "Mega Hit" for PS5

It sounds as though PlayStation is very pleased with Housemarque and its latest in Returnal. So much so, in fact, Sony has gone on to say that the PlayStation 5 roguelike has been a "mega hit" for PlayStation Studios. Whether or not this is just Sony's way of hyping up the latest addition to the PlayStation Studios family is uncertain, but regardless, it seems as though the company is quite please with its recent purchase.

News of this new statement regarding Housemarque and Returnal was seen on PlayStation's official website. In recent days, the PlayStation Studios portal on the site was updated to include Housemarque to the slate of studios that are under Sony's control. In doing so, Sony's description of the company labeled it as, "The studio behind the mega hit Returnal." As a whole, Returnalwas published by PlayStation prior to the acquisition of Housemarque, but the game is still exclusive to PS5.

When it comes to the performance of Returnal overall, Sony hasn't provided much guidance in terms of sales for the PS5 title. However, Housemarque's roguelike shooter has absolutely been a hit in the eyes of critics and fans. Currently, the game boasts an 85 overall score on Metacritic. And even when it comes to our own review here at ComicBook.com, we awarded Returnal a 4.5 out of 5 score, making it one of the best-reviewed games of the year for our own publication. So by those merits alone, Returnal has surely been viewed as a major success for PlayStation.

As luck would have it, if you're someone who still hasn't snagged Returnal, the game is actually discounted somewhat deeply right this moment. The PlayStation Store currently has the game available for $20 off of its usual price in the coming days. If you'd like to take advantage of that sale, you can find pick it up right here.

How do you view Returnal? Is it one of the best PS5 games you have played so far? Or are you someone who hasn't experienced it just yet? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.