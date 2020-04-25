Riot Outlines Valorant's Competitive Mode and Ranks

✖

Valorant players who’ve been asked for a more competitive version of Riot Games’ new tactical shooter will get their wish soon when the game’s Competitive mode is released within an upcoming update. Riot Games announced the plans for the Competitive mode’s release and said it’d be available “soon after patch 0.49” for those participating in the closed beta. Details about the Competitive mode such as the rule sets that will govern it as well as the different ranks that players can hope to progress through were also shared to give an overview for how a Competitive scene in Valorant will work.

For those who’ve been playing Valorant in the closed beta and those who’ve been watching it on stream, you’ll find the rules are the same in Competitive as they are in the normal Unrated mode. Both Unrated and Competitive modes will be worked on throughout the closed beta, but Riot warned players that it may disable the Competitive option from time to time to work on it as other parts of the game are changed.

Just as Riot did with League of Legends’ ranked mode, ranks Iron to Diamond exist in the normal ranked ladder. Above those are two more categories to set players apart from the expected ranks: Immortal and Valorant. Within those ranks are three different tiers, so you’ll have to progress through those before jumping from Silver to Gold or a similar rank climb. You’ll move up and down through the ranks as you do well or poorly in your games, but you won’t have to worry about your rank decaying if you take some time away from Competitive to play Unrated.

“Your personal performance will have a greater impact on the early evaluation of your skill, but will decrease in importance when compared to wins, as we home in on your skill over time,” Riot said in its overview of the Competitive mode. “Competitive mode also measures how decisively you win or lose. We figure, if there is a benefit to your rank that comes from playing your best for the entire match, it will incentivize you to stay in the fight and not throw games.”

Those who’ve been active in the game for a while also won’t have to worry about newcomers hopping right into a Competitive game without taking the time to learn their favorite agents or the flow of the game. In order to participate in the game’s Competitive mode, you must first play 20 Unrated games. Matchmaking is also set up to make sure players partying together have to be within two ranks of each other to balance out skill levels. Just hope that you don’t get any trickshotters like we’ve already been seeing in other games.

Competitive ranks don’t carry over to the game’s full launch, so players will have to climb all over again when the game releases. Still, playing in Competitive during the closed beta will be a fast track to making sure you’re prepared for that scene when Valorant officially launches.

