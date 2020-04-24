Valorant Players Are Already Pulling Off Trickshots

The next inevitable step of a first-person shooter has begun in Valorant as players have begun gunning for trickshots during the closed beta. This means jumping off of things, spinning around, no-scoping enemies, and utilizing the unique abilities of the different Valorant agents to pull off some impressive, clip-worthy stunts. A few of those have already been shared online as players showcase their best moves, so expect to see more of those as players familiarize themselves with the game more and get more comfortable going for those types of plays.

These flashy trickshot plays aren’t exactly practical in-game, but they’re at least entertaining to see happen even if they don’t work out like they should. Most of them involve sniper rifles as one would expect from shooters since that’s the best way to showcase a one-shot kill, and the best ones are unsurprisingly the ones that end in a team winning a round.

Trickshots often go wrong though and end up hurting a team more than they help unless that team’s already drastically ahead, so hopefully all the non-trickshotters out there won’t have to worry about seeing them in their games too often. To cleanse your eyes from some of the fails you might’ve seen, we’ve found several trickshots that actually worked well which can be seen below. These plays usually end in screams and celebrations though, so headphone users beware.