Valorant Players Are Already Pulling Off Trickshots
The next inevitable step of a first-person shooter has begun in Valorant as players have begun gunning for trickshots during the closed beta. This means jumping off of things, spinning around, no-scoping enemies, and utilizing the unique abilities of the different Valorant agents to pull off some impressive, clip-worthy stunts. A few of those have already been shared online as players showcase their best moves, so expect to see more of those as players familiarize themselves with the game more and get more comfortable going for those types of plays.
These flashy trickshot plays aren’t exactly practical in-game, but they’re at least entertaining to see happen even if they don’t work out like they should. Most of them involve sniper rifles as one would expect from shooters since that’s the best way to showcase a one-shot kill, and the best ones are unsurprisingly the ones that end in a team winning a round.
Trickshots often go wrong though and end up hurting a team more than they help unless that team’s already drastically ahead, so hopefully all the non-trickshotters out there won’t have to worry about seeing them in their games too often. To cleanse your eyes from some of the fails you might’ve seen, we’ve found several trickshots that actually worked well which can be seen below. These plays usually end in screams and celebrations though, so headphone users beware.
Jump Shot
First Valorant trickshot? pic.twitter.com/7HHXJq2esM— Mahxo (@Mahxo_) April 24, 2020
Nice Hop
My 2nd Valorant trickshot— Redvines (@NorCal_Redvines) April 20, 2020
(Blast Pack 360 Wallbang NoScope) pic.twitter.com/ipLWpC308y
Couldn't Even See Him
Valorant Trickshot. Where was he? pic.twitter.com/IVTm4yQZ8E— USE CODE NICKBOSS7165 (@nickboss7165) April 23, 2020
The Spin
did I hit the first ever Valorant trickshot? maybe pic.twitter.com/a1EkCWfgss— haydohh (@overparfn) April 22, 2020
Up Close and Personal
First Ever Valorant Trickshot? LOL! pic.twitter.com/0mhqMtOWas— ✪ eRa DOB (@DOB_m8) April 24, 2020
ACE + Trickshot
One of my best clips in this game so far! ACE + Trickshot #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/EQcQyHWeaa— Mactista (@TheRealMactista) April 18, 2020
Already Doing Trickshots
Already doing trickshots in Valorant pic.twitter.com/VsejskwiPY— Shane (@LupinR6S) April 8, 2020
Trickshots Anyone?
Valorant trickshots? pic.twitter.com/hfA4zjp2ck— Redvines (@NorCal_Redvines) April 11, 2020
