Roblox Adding Chucky Content in New Horror Expansion

During today's Partner Preview livestream from Xbox, viewers were given a major surprise when the killer doll Chucky made an appearance. However, the bigger surprise is that Chucky is actually coming to Roblox of all places through the game's new Griefville: Survive the Nightmare! expansion. The expansion will be available today, and the trailer shows the slasher movie villain hunting down Roblox players and spilling buckets of blood. While the victims all have that classic Roblox look, Chucky looks very close to the design that appears in the current TV series, complete with his iconic Good Guys outfit.

The trailer for Roblox: Griefville x Chucky can be found below.

What is Griefville?

In the expansion, players will take on either the role of Chucky, or one of his potential victims. Chucky will debut alongside Griefville: Survive the Horror!, but players can only expect him to be there for a limited time. As of this writing, an end date for the Chucky content has not been announced. The expansion was developed by RocketRide Games, and in a press release, CEO Louis-Rene Auclair talked about what players can expect to see.

"With Griefville: Survive the Nightmare!, we wanted to create an experience that taps into the shared cultural touchstone of 80s and 90s horror for older Roblox users," said Auclair. "It's not just about jump scares; it's about capturing the atmosphere, the tension, and the pure joy of getting lost in a classic horror flick. We are delighted to bring Griefville to Roblox with the best possible partners!"

Future Horror Villains in Griefville

Interestingly enough, Roblox has revealed that Chucky will not be the last horror movie villain to appear in Griefville. The company plans to "bring in beloved horror films on a rotating basis," which means we could see a lot of familiar faces added over time. As of this writing, the company has offered no indication which characters might be added next, but since Chucky is owned by Universal, it's possible we could see other horror icons from the company. One possibility is M3GAN, the eponymous star of the 2022 horror movie. Universal has been pushing the character in a big way following the film's success, with a sequel set to arrive next year. Whether or not that will come to pass remains to be seen, but it's evident that Universal is excited about the possibilities Griefville presents.

"The Chucky character is synonymous with horror, and we are so excited to participate in this killer new experience on the Roblox platform," said Bill Kispert, SVP & GM, Games & Digital Platforms at Universal Products & Experiences. "Bringing the iconic killer doll frighteningly to life in the game, adds an unexpected twist to Griefville: Survive the Nightmare! and further solidifies the authenticity of the classic horror vibe in the experience."

Do you plan on checking out this new Roblox expansion? What horror character would you like to see highlighted next? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!