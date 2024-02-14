Chucky Season 3 Return Date Revealed

With production on Season 3 of Chucky being put on hold due to last year's writers' and actors' strikes, today sees SYFY confirming that the latest season is set to resume this coming April. In true Chucky fashion, the network revealed the news with a teaser in which the killer doll is being taunted by series star Devon Sawa, who is trying to figure out when the series is coming back, only for Chucky to reply in his expected antagonistic fashion. You can check out the hilarious promo below before Season 3 of Chucky returns on April 10th.

"Save me Chucky new episodes. Chucky new episodes save me. [Chucky] returns April 10 on [USA] and [SYFY]," the post is captioned.

Save me Chucky new episodes. Chucky new episodes save me. #Chucky returns April 10 on @USANetwork and @SYFY. pic.twitter.com/PmoFbRnVUY — SYFY (@SYFY) February 14, 2024



The new season of the series is described, "In Chucky's unending thirst for power, Season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world -- America's First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God's name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world's most secure building, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for 'Jennifer Tilly's' murderous rampage last season."

While many series were put on hold due to last year's strikes, causing unexpected interruptions to storylines, creator Don Mancini previously shared that, when the strikes became inevitable, the series earned a break at the right time that it didn't entirely disrupt the flow of the storyline.

"Once we saw that the strike was coming, we put all of our resources and time into finishing the first four," Mancini confirmed to ComicBook.com back in 2023. "We really have almost finished five and six as well. But we literally [have] just like a day left to finish five and six. And then a few more weeks to do seven and eight. But we do have pieces of seven and eight already shot, as well. So, when [the strike] happened, Universal said, 'Okay, well, this is what we can do.' And fortuitously enough, the end of Episode 4 really did lend itself [to a hiatus], and that was just coincidence, because that was always what was going to happen at the end of Episode 4. And we knew that since that was the Halloween episode, as we do every year, we try to make the Halloween episode a little bit special. So it functions as a good cliffhanger because no one has ever seen Chucky with this particular dilemma before."

Chucky returns to SYFY on April 10th.

