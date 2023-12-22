Chucky Season 3: Jennifer Tilly Wraps Filming on New Episodes

Chucky season 3 got back to work on its final four episodes very recently once the strikes were concluded, and the cast is already finishing up their time on set. Franchise star Jennifer Tilly, who plays both Chucky's paramour Tiffany and herself, took to social media to reveal that she's wrapped her work on Chucky season 3, filming her final scenes. "That's a wrap on Miss Tilly," her post on X reads. "See ya next time! #chuckyseason3 #chucky #chuckytvseries" Chucky himself was quick to reply as well, adding "takin over jt's dressin room asap." Tilly would also go on to retweet an account calling today her final day of filming on the show.

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day. After Chucky season 3's episodes air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays, they'll be available to stream the very next day on Peacock.

Chucky series cast

In addition to Jennifer Tilly taking on multiple roles, the cast for the Chucky series includes Zackary Arthur as Jake Webber, Bjorgvin Arnarson as Devon Lopez, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Taylor, Barbara Alyn Woods as Michelle Cross, and Fiona Dourif as Nica. The Chucky series cast has also brought back Devon Sawa to play multiple parts as well, taking on the role of the President of the United States in Chucky season 3. Naturally, Brad Dourif lends his voice to the role of Chucky, a part he's played for three decades now.

Chucky movies in order

The Chucky movies are one of the few horror franchise that has been untainted by a total reboot, maintaining the same continuity and creative voice for the entire time (though a reboot does exist of the series, it is sandwiched between chapters of the ongoing Chucky series). Here's the Chucky movies in order:

Child's Play (1988)

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Bride of Chucky

Seed of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Cult of Chucky

Though not required viewing, all seven of these movies lead directly into the three seasons of the Chucky TV show. As a result, storylines and characters from the three decades of Chucky franchise continue to pop up and be referenced throughout the TV show.

When does the next episode of Chucky come out?

There is no official word on when the next four episodes of Chucky season 3 will be released, and as we know production was nearly finished on episodes 5 & 6. As a result, the show restarted production only a few weeks ago with the goal of finishing the third season's remaining episode. The wait for Chucky season 3 episodes will continue even after that point though as post-production will need to take place for the episodes before they can air.