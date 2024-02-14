M3GAN 2.0 Release Date Delayed

Fans waiting for M3GAN 2.0 were given some disappointing news today, as Universal Pictures confirmed that the upcoming film would no longer be releasing in January of next year and that it has been pushed to May. With so few updates about the project being offered in recent months, it's not entirely surprising that the project has been pushed back, especially given last year's actors' and writers' strikes impacting all Hollywood projects. In this sense, having to only wait a few more months is a relatively short delay for the film's debut. M3GAN 2.0 is now slated to hit theaters on May 16th.

January release dates for horror movies mean they usually fail to resonate with audiences, which was confirmed by this year's Night Swim, but M3GAN's release in January 2023 took audiences and critics completely by surprise, as it performed well both at the box office and in reviews. The initial January 2025 release day for the follow-up likely means the studio hoped to replicate that success, with its May release date instead putting it in the summer movie season.

Stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are set to return for the sequel, which will once again be written by Akela Cooper and be produced by James Wan. The first film was directed by Gerard Johnstone, though it's currently unknown if he will be returning for the sequel.

The original M3GAN is described, "M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams, Get Out), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. As Gemma faces pressure at work from her boss (Ronny Chieng, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) to deliver a finished version of M3GAN, she suddenly becomes the unprepared caretaker of her newly orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House). Gemma decides to pair the M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences."

Stay tuned for updates on M3GAN 2.0.

Are you looking forward to the sequel? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!