Rocket League February Patch Notes Included With Spring Update Plans

The team over at Psyonix have just revealed their plans for Rocket League this Spring, including their updated schedule on how future updates will be handled and how they are regulating all patches and the rotation of competitive seasons.

This is a general road map, with more details coming with each update, though this does give fans a look at Season 7 of competitive play and what sort of new fan rewards players can look forward to. The February update is planned to go live on February 7th, and with it more insight into what is new, and different, within the world of Rocket League.

Here’s what’s new according to the Dev team:

Hi everybody! With our next update fast approaching, we wanted to share with you some of our plans for the first few months of 2018.

We’re testing out a new update schedule this year that alternates Content Updates – which include things like new Competitive Seasons (and rewards), Maps, Events, and DLC – with Feature Updates that focus on new functionality like Tournaments or Cross-Platform Parties.

This alternating schedule lets us update on a more frequent and regular cycle, guarantees you won’t have to wait too long between Competitive Seasons, and lets us spend more time perfecting and bug fixing features before they go live.

With that in mind, here are the highlights of what you can look forward to in the months ahead.

FEBRUARY

February Content Update Competitive Season 7 Begins Competitive Season 6 Rewards New Crate New RLCS Fan Rewards

Tournaments Beta Steam public beta for our upcoming Tournaments Feature



MARCH

New Licensed Premium DLC

Spring Event

SPRING (MARCH-APRIL)

Spring Feature Update Tournaments Play against other players in bracketed, single elimination tournaments Quality of Life Updates Item Stacking Better Item Filtering, Searching, and Sorting Equip to Blue/Orange Team for Painted Car Bodies New and Expanded Options Packet Send/Receive Rate and Bandwidth Limits “Team Quick Chat Only” Disable “One Minute Remaining”, etc. messages Connection Quality Info See notifications for Packet Loss, Latency Variance, and Server Performance in-game Will help us and the community better differentiate between “server issues” and connection problems Switch Performance & Visual Quality Updates Performance Mode – 900p (Docked) / 720p (Handheld) @ 60 FPS with infrequent dynamic resolution scaling Quality Mode – Native 1080p (Docked) / 720p (Handheld) @ 30 FPS with added visual effects



APRIL AND BEYOND

Once we’re past the Tournaments release we’ll begin talking more about our roadmap for the summer and beyond with posts like these every few months. As a quick reminder, here are some of the features that are still being developed for 2018 release: