Rocket League Partners With Nitro Circus

Rocket League developer Psyonix has announced that it is partnering with the daredevils of Nitro Circus.

That’s right, two of the biggest names in sports-action entertainment are teaming for 2018, in a similar fashion to Psyonix’s recent partnership with the WWE.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Psyonix, Rocket League will be appearing at Nitro Circus events all over the globe throughout 2018. The nature of its presence isn’t quite clear, but Psyonix has said it will serve from some “really cool giveaways” down the line. And hopefully Rocket League in real life….

In addition to crossover pollination and giveaways, the partnership will provide the opportunity for Rocket League players to face off against some of Nitro Circus’ most popular performers in special Rocket League online tournaments.

More information on the online tournaments will arrive “soon,” says Psyonix.

Presumably, like the WWE partnership, this should produce some unique in-game items that are Nitro Circus-themed. This hasn’t been confirmed, but it would be surprising if this wasn’t the plan.

Fan reactions to the announcement have mostly been positive, but it wouldn’t be the Internet without some disgruntled responses here and there.

If I could get a Travis Pastrana Octane decal I’d be sooooo happy — Christopher Jason (@iSpartan24) April 19, 2018

First WWE, now Nitro Circus.

I like that. — Llenn (@AmaneLS) April 19, 2018

I want to learn from @PsyonixStudios PR rep. Cause they are killing it. If you don’t mind me asking what is your pitch? — Josh LeBrun (@LeBRON_AoG) April 20, 2018

I like the branching out as much as the next guy. But you guys need to fix your game first. Half the servers are unplayable. — Clockwork Gaming (@ClwkGaming) April 20, 2018

Do they, by any chance, provide you with better servers? — Gamesfan (@MarceDude) April 19, 2018

Put the monster nitro circus car in the game thanks — Yøúng Mitsú (@ayeyovin) April 19, 2018

Personally, I’m always happy to see crossovers in games, especially ones that are as natural as Rocket League and Nitro Circus.

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

In other recent and related news, double fan rewards are currently being offered in-game all weekend. More details here.