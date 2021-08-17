Rocket League Gets a Ratchet & Clank Crossover and PS5 Upgrades

✖

Rocket League creators Psyonix made a pair of PlayStation-focused announcements on Tuesday: Ratchet & Clank are coming to the game, and the PlayStation 5 version is about to get an upgrade. Both the crossover and the PlayStation 5 upgrade will take place on Wednesday, Psyonix said, with cosmetics from the Ratchet & Clank series arriving alongside different video quality options for the PlayStation 5.

Coming from the Ratchet & Clank crossover are a couple of different cosmetic options for players to deck out their cars with. The bundle inspired by the Ratchet & Clank series comes with the Punk Decal for Octane, Negatron Collider Boost, Clank Balloon Topper, and the Ratchet Balloon Topper. To get it, all you have to do is log into Rocket League on the PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation 5 at some point between August 18th and January 3rd.

120FPS coming to Rocket League on PlayStation 5! ✅ Free Ratchet and Clank bundle for all @PlayStation players ✅ Learn More: https://t.co/EWhOJNBt2J pic.twitter.com/RgPkh2kl50 — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) August 17, 2021

As Rocket League players might’ve guessed, this Ratchet & Clank bundle is exclusive to the PlayStation platform, so you won’t be acquiring it anywhere else. If you’re thinking of using the game’s cross-progression feature to bring Ratchet & Clank to the Nintendo Switch, you’re probably out of luck there, too. The support site for Rocket League’s cross-progression feature clarifies that platform-exclusive items aren’t shared between platforms even if you have cross-progression enabled, so Ratchet & Clank are staying on PlayStation consoles.

For those who have a PlayStation 5, you’ll also get some new performance and video options on August 18th. Psyonix said it’s adding Quality and Performance options to the game’s video settings which allow players to choose between the following two configurations:

Quality

4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

HDR requires HDR10 compatible display and HDMI 2.0 cable or better

4K capable display required to experience 4K. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 4K

Performance

Game runs at 2688×1512 resolution (70% of full 4K) at 120 FPS with HDR

Game UI runs in 4K

4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 2688×1512

HDR and 120 FPS require a compatible display, as well as Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable

Rocket League’s new Ratchet & Clank crossover and the video and performance options for the PlayStation 5 will be available on August 18th.