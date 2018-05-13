Rocket League Adding New Progression System Called “Rocket Pass”

Rocket League’s current progression system leaves considerable room for improvement, especially when compared to similar systems in other recent multiplayer games — like Fortnite — which have seemingly nailed the formula.

That said, improvement is exactly what is in store.

Psyonix has announced the “Rocket Pass,” a new progression system to give players better ways to earn items and make progress while competing in matches.

As you may know if you’ve played Rocket League, the current system is pretty bare bones, and doesn’t exactly provide very much incentive to keep returning to the game. Completing matches randomly nets you items — many of which are just inventory stuffers — and dishes out the occasional crate, which can’t be opened unless you have a Decryptor or buy keys.

But that’s the old system, the new one sounds much better.

The “Rocket Pass” consists of multiple tiers of earnable content. You increase your tier by leveling up normally, and as you go, you will unlock new and unique content. Like Fortnite‘s Battle Pass, each Rocket Pass will last a few months before it’s retired and replaced with a brand-new one, featuring new content to unlock.

The Rocket Pass notably has both a Free and a Premium version, or “tracks,” as Psyonix calls them. The Free track contains new cosmetic items, Decryptors, and exclusive in-game Titles. Meanwhile, the Premium track will have a flat cost to unlock. As you would expect, you will be able to preview the Premium track before you decide to purchase it.

According to Psyonix, it is still developing the new progression system, with new details to come closer to its implementation. It sounds like it will probably arrive near the tail-end of the game’s newly announced Summer Update.

Rocket League is available for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and PS4.

For more information on the aforementioned Summer Update, be sure to check out our previous post that covered its announcement and details. At first blush, the update seems like one of the biggest to date, adding cross-platform party support, “Rocket Pass,” new DLC, new limited-time seasonal events, and more.