Rockstar Games Reportedly Has Multiple Projects in Development

Somewhere around 2013, Rockstar Games seemingly became a one game developer. In previous generations, Rockstar Games’ multiple studios would develop different projects, but then at some point as the developer’s games got more ambitious, they connected all of their studios to create one massive development force. In 2013 it released Grand Theft Auto V, a game it’s still supporting to this day. Beyond support for GTA Online, between 2013 and 2018 it only, officially, worked on one game: Red Dead Redemption 2, which released last year. Now, many people expect it to shift to development of Grand Theft Auto VI, which it may do, but what if it also has something else it’s cooking up as well?

Rockstar Games has never classified itself as a one-game-at-a-time developer. That was just a label given to it by people who saw that from 2013 to 2018 it worked on and released only one game: Red Dead Redemption 2. That said, a new finding suggests that while it’s true that Rockstar Games only released Red Dead Redemption 2 these past six years, it doesn’t mean it hasn’t also been quietly working on something else.

Recently, Reddit user Fika122 — a prominent member of the Bully 2 subreddit –unearthed a resume of a Rockstar India employee — that notes they’re working on multiple unannounced games. Now, it’s safe to assume that Rockstar Games is working on GTA VI. That seems like a given. But what could this other project be? A new IP? The long-rumored Bully 2? Who knows, but it’s interesting to hear that Rockstar Games has at least two unannounced projects in the pipeline.

Of course, it’s worth mentioning the usage of “games” here could be a mistake. It’s also possible there’s context or something we’re missing. But from here, that seems like it suggests Rockstar Games isn’t the one game developer people think it is.

