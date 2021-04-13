GTA 6 Report Throws Major Wrench in Everything We Know About the Game

✖

A new GTA 6 report from a reputable and reliable industry insider refutes what the bulk of previous rumors have claimed about the new Grand Theft Auto game. Almost every rumor about the game so far has claimed either the game is set in Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami, or that Vice City will be one of the locations in the game. And this may still be true, but it looks like the claims that the game is set in the 1980s isn't accurate, which of course raises questions about all of the other things these previous rumors have claimed.

The new report comes the way of industry insider and leaker Tom Henderson, who doesn't just reveal that the game won't be set in the 1980s, but that it will be set in modern times like GTA 5. According to Henderson, this is partially because of GTA Online, which is better suited for a modern setting as it allows more creative freedom and for Rockstar Games to add more over-the-top content.

If GTA 6 is set in modern times, it begs the question: why return to Vice City? Modern Miami is certainly a worthy location, especially if it's not the sole focal point, but modern Vice City doesn't have the same appeal as 1980s Miami.

Unfortunately, this all Henderson divulges about the game, which he previously stated will have two protagonists, one of which will be the series' first female protagonist.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Henderson has proven reliable on numerous occasions -- especially when it comes to Call of Duty and Battlefield -- it doesn't change the fact that none of this is official information. Further, even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on any of this information. So far, it hasn't commented on a single rumor or report about the game -- big or small -- which means it probably won't comment on this latest bit from Henderson. However, if it does, we will update the story with whatever it has to say. In the meantime, for more coverage on GTA 6 -- including all of the other latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: