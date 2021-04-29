Xbox Series X Report May Have Just Leaked Its Biggest Exclusive Yet

✖

Xbox Series X may have an exclusive even bigger than Halo Infinite. According to a new report, MachineGames isn't the only Xbox-owned studio working on a Lucasfilms IP. This new report comes the same week as a separate report claiming that a new Star Wars: The Mandalorian game is in development. To be clear, these are two separate reports, but it's possible they are related.

This new report comes the way of MrMattyPlays who, during a recent episode of the Defining Duke podcast, revealed that he's heard the new Indiana Jones game in development at MachineGames isn't the only Lucasfilms game in the work at Xbox. Unfortunately, this is all he had to divulge. There's no word of what studio is working on the game, when it will be revealed, or what IP it is.

The most exciting possibility, at least for Xbox fans, is that this is a Star Wars game. As noted, this new report comes alongside the aforementioned report about The Mandalorian. Further, the source in question -- MrMattyPlays -- was the first one to relay word that Aspyr was working on a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, which hasn't been confirmed, but has been validated by a variety of sources. In other words, there are multiple reasons to think this could be a game based on The Mandalorian, but for now, this is just speculation. If this is the case though, it's a huge pick up for Xbox, assuming it would be a console exclusive.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take all of this, the report, and the speculation it has created, with a grain of salt.

For more coverage on the Xbox Series X -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, speculation, guides, reviews, previews, and interviews -- click here or check out the relevant links below: