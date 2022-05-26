Rockstar Games Shares Ray Liotta Tribute Following Death of GTA: Vice City Actor

✖

Rockstar Games has paid tribute to actor Ray Liotta, the man responsible for bringing Grand Theft Auto: Vice City's Tommy Vercetti to life. According to Deadline, Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep last night while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic. His cause of death is unknown, but many are mourning the loss of the 67-year-old actor who is a staple of cinema. Liotta starred in films like Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, The Many Saints of Newark, and he even parodied himself in The Bee Movie, showing he could poke fun at the tough guy persona that Hollywood had helped him create. Gamers will know him as Tommy Vercetti in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, one of the most memorable characters in the franchise due to his personality, aesthetic, and hijinks.

Rockstar Games shared a nice tribute to Ray Liotta on Twitter, remembering the actor and his contributions to the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Many had hoped to see Liotta return to the role at some point, though Rockstar has distinctly drawn a line between the "3D" and "HD" games, stating they're part of different universes. Nonetheless, that didn't stop fans from theorizing that Vercetti was returning as the protagonist in Grand Theft Auto V after seeing the teaser trailer. The character they were basing these theories on turned out to by Michael, who has zero relation to Vercetti, but does bare a slight resemblance to Liotta. Rockstar Games has confirmed that it is working on the next Grand Theft Auto game and many believe it will take place in Vice City. If that turns out to be true, perhaps Rockstar will include a small tribute or Easter egg dedicated to Liotta in the game.

Rest In Peace Ray Liotta, legendary actor and the iconic voice of Tommy Vercetti. pic.twitter.com/d2VPVjRNGX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 26, 2022

Last year, Rockstar Games re-released the PS2-era Grand Theft Auto games for modern consoles. Although it had a rocky launch, the developer has ironed out some of the biggest issues with the trilogy and made them more enjoyable. For those who have yet to enjoy Ray Liotta's performance in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, the remake of the game is something any Grand Theft Auto or Ray Liotta fan should play.

What's your favorite Tommy Vercetti moment in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.