Rust Teases 2022 Content

Facepunch Studios has teased what Rust fans can expect in 2022, and by and large, the answer to this is simply more of the same. 2021 was a big year for Rust. Between the console ports, the world map revamp, the addition of a permanent store, and of course the addition of poker, it was a good year for the game, which continues to boast a large player base and just this week dominated Twitch thanks for a new round of Twitch drops.

Right now, Facepunch Studios doesn’t have many specifics to share about 2022 and what the new year will bring to the game, but it did some of this content, including the artic monument that’s going be released “in the very near future.” Complimenting this will be new weapons, deployables, events, vehicles, animals, “and so much more.”

“What can you expect from us in 2022? More of the same! Guaranteed monthly updates every first Thursday of the month along with occasional hotfixes and holiday events,” said Facepunch Studios.”In February we’ll be releasing a heap load of quality of life changes. We’re excited to see what we can accomplish in 2022 and we thank each and every one of our players for continuing to enjoy our work. “

Unfortunately, for now, this is the extent of the update, but it sounds like new content is already around the corner while the first big patch is February bound.

Rust is available via the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, it’s not available natively on PS5, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, but it is playable on all three of these machines via backward compatibility. As for when it will come to these platforms natively, we don’t know. There’s been no word of the game coming to the current-gen consoles, Nintendo Switch, or any other platform.

