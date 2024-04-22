Ryan Garcia Reveals How Much Money He Made in Devin Haney Fight

Ryan Garcia has revealed how much he made in his fight with Devin Haney, and to the surprise of no one, it is a lot. Heading into the fight on April 20, Ryan Garcia was a substantial underdog, evident by the odds Vegas was taking on the California-born of winning the fight. As a result, Garcia made $12 million on the fight just by betting on himself, which brought his total to $50 million. This huge payday comes after losing out on $1.5 million due to Garcia being over the weight limit prior to the fight. This also meant Haney's WBC junior welterweight title was also not up for grabs.

If you missed the fight, the stunning upset was complete with three knock downs for Garcia on Haney during the contest, which went the full 12 rounds. This was complimented by Garcia landing 106 to Haney's 87 punches, and 95 to Haney's 45 power punches. The final score was 112-112, 114-110, and 115-109 in the favor of Garcia.

This was Haney's first career loss. The boxer's impressive record was a big reason he was a heavy favorite, as well as all the news coming out Garcia's camp, which was rife with controversy, drama, and Garcia himself admitting he was drinking every night. The two boxers now both have one career lose, with Garcia's only loss coming back in 2023 to Gervonta Davis, who unlike the other two, remains undefeated in his career.

(Photo: Ryan Garcia Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images -- Background Image by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen what Garcia's next fight will be, but with strong PPV numbers and a huge win in the bag now, there will no doubt be many looking for a payday against the fighter, and looking for their own big moment.

