Ryan Reynolds Continues to Showcase His Love For Mariah Carey By Showing Off Free Guy Vinyl

The Ryan Reynolds-led Free Guy hit theaters last month and has received a lot of love from both critics and audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, the action/comedy currently has an 80% critics score after 260 reviews and a 94% audience score after 5,000+ reviews. In addition to having a lot of fun action and comedy, Free Guy also includes a delightful soundtrack. In fact, Mariah Carey’s hit song “Fantasy” is featured in the film, and she recently revealed she’s watched the movie at least nine times. Carey and Reynolds clearly have a mutual love for each other, recently doing a hilarious TikTok duet together. It appears Reynolds can’t get enough of the singing sensation, because he just took to his Instagram stories to show off the Free Guy vinyl and boast Carey’s jam once again.

“Blasting @MariahCarey alllllll day,” Reynolds wrote. “If you haven’t already seen @FreeGuyMovie – Do it!! It’s so good. And this vinyl pressing is also so good!” You can check out a screenshot of Reynolds’ story below:

In a recent conversation with The Star, Reynolds gushed about Carey. “I am a huge Mariah Carey fan,” he shared. “It really was one of those weird things that happened naturally. I write to music anyway, and I initially put a song in the script by The Outfield called ‘Your Love.’ It’s an old ’80s tune. It’s great, but it just didn’t have that epic scale I was looking for. And then ‘Fantasy’ just came on my playlist and everything clicked in.”

Warning: Free Guy Spoilers Ahead! During the movie, Reynolds plays Guy, an NPC in a multiplayer game world who starts to realize he can affect the world and the people in it. During a big fight towards the end of the film, Guy is able to pull out some big Disney weapons, like Captain America’s shield and a Jedi’s lightsaber. During a recent chat with director Shawn Levy, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis asked how those elements came to be and if they were always a part of the plan.

“No, and thank you for dancing around the spoilers. I appreciate it, man. So we had this movie. We were a Fox movie. While we were making it, Disney bought Fox. And suddenly, Ryan and I, we’re getting ready to shoot the third act of the movie, and the whole point is Ryan’s character now has greater abilities, and we’re like, ‘Well, wouldn’t it be cool if Disney let us play with one of those toys in its chest?’ So we literally wrote an email to the kings of Disney. And we said, ‘Hey, could we maybe have one of these toys to play within our little movie Free Guy?’ And to our astonishment, they said yes. And we’re like, ‘Yes to which?’ And they said, ‘Yes to all.’ And that led to the third act of Free Guy,” Levy shared.

Free Guy is still playing in select theaters and the Blu-ray releases are currently up for pre-order here at Best Buy.

