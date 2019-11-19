Saints Row 5 Will Be Revealed Next Year

Back in August, THQ Nordic confirmed that a new Saints Row game is in development. Unfortunately, that’s all the details it revealed. It didn’t provide a release window, platforms, or even a title for the game. That said, we have since learned that the game will be revealed in 2020, which is when we should get all of the above information, perhaps minus the release window. Confirmation of the reveal date comes ways THQ Nordic, who revealed as much while talking to GamesIndustry. And according to those involved with the project, it will be worth the wait. Further, it sounds like it’s going to stay true to the Saints Row formula, which is to say be more over-the-top and arcadey Grand Theft Auto.

“Saints Row is Saints Row. The two games are similar, for sure, but they’re also completely different,” said Koch Media (owned by THQ Nordic) CEO Klemens Kundratitz while speaking about the game and how it will be different than Volition’s last game, Agents of Mayhem. “With Volition, we have the creators of all the Saints Row games as an internal studio and they’re not going to be distracted by anything else from creating our next game under this important franchise. Saints Row is very close to our hearts, and we’ll talk about it next year. For the time being, we just wanted to get the word out that it’s coming and it’s going to be great.”

Obviously, the CEO of Koch Media saying the game is going to be great means very little given the bias, however, it’s good to hear that the IP “is close to the hearts” of Koch Media and THQ Nordic, which hopefully means we’ll be seeing plenty of it in the future.

That said, while everyone involved in the project may be excited, there’s certainly some hesitation among gamers. For one, Volition’s last game — the aforementioned Agents of Mayhem — was quite lackluster. Meanwhile, with Saints Row fandom there’s a pretty strong divide as well. On one side there are fans who like the original first two games and miss that style of Saints Row. On the other hand, there’s fans who began liking the series after 2, and they want more games like the most recent releases. In other words, unless Volition can strike a perfect balance between the older games in the series and the newer ones, it may have disappointed fans on its hands no matter what.