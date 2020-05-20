Saints Row 5 Seemingly Delayed

✖

Saints Row 5, the tentative name for the new Saints Row game in development, has been seemingly delayed. The news comes way of Embracer Group, the parent company of Deep Silver and THQ Nordic. The company notes in its latest earnings call that it was planning to release two AAA games this fiscal year, which ends in March 2021. However, these two titles have been delayed. The pair of games are now scheduled to release the next fiscal year, which begins on April 1, 2021, and runs until March 31, 2022.

In the earnings report -- which can be found here -- the two titles in question are not mentioned, but it's believed that one of them is the new Saints Row. We know the new installment in the popular crime series is scheduled to be revealed this year, and many assumed its release wouldn't be that far behind considering it's been in development for a few years.

However, when mentioning why it expects substantial growth this fiscal year, Embracer name drops many of the upcoming games from its portfolio, but not Saints Row, seemingly confirming it's not releasing this fiscal year, which in turns gives more weight to it being one of the two games now delayed to next fiscal year.

"We expect substantial growth in the current financial year driven by a large number of high-quality releases, for which we are excited to the reception among gamers", said the company. "This growth will be underpinned by recent and upcoming new game releases such as Biomutant, Chorus, Deep Rock Galactic, Destroy all Humans!, Iron Harvest, MotoGP 20, Ride 4, Snowrunner, Wasteland 3, WWE2K Battlegrounds and a host of other titles that have not yet started their marketing campaigns."

The company continued:

"Looking into the next financial year ending March 31 2022, we expect continued organic growth driven by further increase in the value of completed games including the first AAA games releases since Metro Exodus. From this year on we expect to have AAA releases every year."

There's been no official word of when Saints Row 5 will release, but again, we know it will be revealed this year. That said, it looks like we will need to wait until sometime next year or possibly until early 2022 to play the game.

H/T, Nathan.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.