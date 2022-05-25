SanDisk and WD Storage Is up to 60% Off On Amazon Today Only
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you need storage devices for your PC, gaming console, phones, and more, you'll want to head on over to Amazon today, May 25th. That's because they have a one-day sale going on internal and external drives and memory cards from WD and SanDisk with discounts that go as high as 60% off.Shop the WD and SanDisk Storage Sale on Amazon
The rule of thumb is that you should never pay full price for storage devices, because Amazon runs huge deals on them on a regular basis. However, this one has some of the lowest prices that we've seen outside of the holidays. Here are some of the standouts:
0comments
- SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC – $35.99 (49% off)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC – $23.99 (50% off)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC – $62.99 (21% off)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC – $29.99 (19% off)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC – $19.49 (7% off)
- Western Digital 2TB WD Blue 3D NAND Internal PC SSD – $169.99 (55% off)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD – $259.99 (49% off)
- WD 10TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive HDD – $174.99 (42% off)
As noted, this storage sale is a one-day event, so make sure to check it out here on Amazon before the end of the day today, May 25th.