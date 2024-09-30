Sea of Stars Announces Its Biggest Update Yet With Release Date
Sea of Stars: Dawn of Equinox arrives in November.
Sabotage Studio, the developer behind the 2023 hit indie RPG Sea of Stars, has announced a major new update will be dropping in November for free. That update, titled Dawn of Equinox, is set to be one of the biggest that the game has seen since arriving a little more than a year ago. And while many fans are waiting for the Sea of Stars DLC to drop, this forthcoming patch will lay the groundwork for that expansion to go live in 2025.
Outlined today on Sabotage's website, the developer revealed that Sea of Stars: Dawn of Equinox will drop on November 12th for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. This patch will notably bring with it local co-op, which will completely alter the manner in which Sea of Stars can be played. Other drastic overhauls are being made to combat and the game's opening. By all accounts, Dawn of Equinox will completely change the core of Sea of Stars, making it perfect for those who haven't jumped in yet or anyone else looking to replay it.
As for Throes of the Watchmaker, which is the name of the Sea of Stars DLC, Sabotage says it's still on track for spring of 2025. This expansion will serve as a sort of epilogue to Sea of Stars and will let players control a new character. It will also be fully playable in co-op upon its arrival thanks to this new feature rolling out with Dawn of the Equinox.
If you'd like to get a better idea of everything that Sea of Stars: Dawn of Equinox will do when it drops in November, you can find Sabotage's description of the update below.
Sea of Stars: Dawn of Equinox Update Features
- All-New Local Co-op: Sea of Stars' story will be playable in its entirety by up to three players, with allies traversing the world together and mastering a new Co-op Timed Hits combat mechanic.
- Combat 2.0: The addition of Mystery Locks brings a new gameplay loop around revealing the ways to break the spells of enemies each time a new type is encountered in battle. Along with "Reveal" functions added to some of the playable cast's special skills, Combo Points now remain after battle, offering new ways to open certain encounters, or test different damage types on enemies to reveal their locks. A comprehensive balancing pass has also been done to reflect both these new changes and player feedback since launch.
- A Revamped Prologue: Implementing combat for the young versions of our heroes, the updated flow does away with the flashback structure to begin in their childhood, directly including action in the prologue.
- Bonus Cinematic Scene: An entirely new cutscene has been added to accentuate a pivotal moment in the original adventure, referred to as "Paths on Water".
- A Speedrunner Mode Relic: This new item activates a range of features helpful for those looking to set a new personal best or world record.
- Difficulty Presets: Three difficulty options are now available when starting a new game, which are presets using the game's Relics. New Relics have also been added, both for quality of life and difficulty adjustments.
- Improved Parrot Relic: Sea of Stars' secret-tracking parrot has learned a few new tricks to better assist players tracking down overlooked challenges and collectibles.
- Quebecois Localization: A comprehensive French Canadian translation for Quebec's finest Solstice Warriors.
- Quality of Life Improvements: A constellation of general updates and improvements spanning Sea of Stars' full campaign.
