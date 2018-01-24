Sea of Thieves Contest Lets Players Design an Achievement

Rare is giving Sea of Thieves players a unique chance to design their own achievement for the game through a special contest that’s now open.

The contest is simple enough, and even if you’re not playing the game’s closed beta that’s now open as of today, you can still show off your creativity by coming up with an achievement fitting for the seafaring, booty-pillaging game. If you’re the lucky contestant to win the competition, you’ll have the achievement that you came up with immortalized in-game as a real goal for other players to shoot for.

Participating in the contest is fairly easy as well. All you have to do is submit a name for the achievement that can’t exceed 44 characters while giving it a description that explains what players have to do in order to complete whatever challenge you propose. You can also toss in an image if you’d like that you’d want to see beside the achievement every time its earned. Winning the contest will cement your achievement in the game as mentioned, but it’ll also earn you some real loot from Rare and some undefined “Sea of Thieves booty.”

A forum has been set up on the Sea of Thieves site to allow for the easy submission of ideas, but unfortunately, it’s unavailable at the time of this writing. In fact, the entire website is down at the moment, an outage that’s due to so many players trying to visit it, according to the Sea of Thieves Twitter account.

The #SeaOfThieves website is temporarily down for upgrades amidst a tidal wave of visitors – it’ll be back up ASAP. Meanwhile, we’re still working flat out on a solution for people who can’t yet access the Closed Beta. More info as soon as we get it. We appreciate your patience! — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) January 24, 2018

As mentioned in the tweet, the website isn’t the only aspect of Sea of Thieves that’s experiencing issues. The closed beta itself that’s scheduled to run until Jan. 29 is also having problems with players being unable to join the beta, but that hasn’t stopped viewers from watching others play. The game is currently holding the No. 1 spot on Twitch ahead of League of Legends and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Keep an eye on the Sea of Thieves Twitter account to track the beta’s progress and look for the Xbox One, PC title when it releases on March 20.