Sea of Thieves Board Game Details Revealed

Steamforged has released new details about its upcoming Sea of Thieves board game. Earlier this month, Steamforged officially announced Sea of Thieves: Voyage of Legends, a new board game adaptation of the open world pirate exploration game Sea of Thieves. The new game will pit 2-4 players against each other as they compete for the title of Pirate Legend. Players will complete Quests, defeat foes, and gain treasure to gain reputation in their pursuit of being named a pirate legend. Players can also upgrade their ship over the course of the game and visit a main Outpost to hire crew, take on bounties, or sell cargo. However, players will have to contend with a variety of different threats, including ships manned by skeleton crews, other players, and the Kraken and Megalodon.

Sea of Thieves is an online roleplaying game in which players explore an open world as pirates, either cooperating with other players to complete missions or fighting them and trying to undercut them to steal their treasure. Sea of Thieves is notable for being a "living game," in which new content is added regularly, adding more missions to complete and new cosmetics to collect. While the game received rather mixed reviews, it was a commercial success for Microsoft with over 30 million players. Sea of Thieves previously partnered with Mongoose Publishing to release a Sea of Thieves Tabletop Roleplaying Game, which was released in 2020.

Steamforged is best known for its board game adaptations of various video games. Steamforged's many game titles include games based on Horizon Zero Dawn, Resident Evil, and Dark Souls, many of which include detailed miniatures and numerous expansions. Major upcoming releases for Steamforged includes a Gear of War card game and an Elden Ring tabletop game.

Sea of Thieves: Voyage of Legends will be released this summer with a retail price of $59.95.