‘Sea of Thieves’ Loot Crate Exclusive Revealed

Loot Crate has unveiled the theme for their Loot Gaming crate for the month of March! “Relic” will contain collectibles and clothing from Sea of Thieves, God of War, Skyrim, and World of Warcraft.

Most of the items that will be included in the crate remain a mystery, but if you want to know what the Sea of Thieves exclusive is, read on – we have all of the details straight from the source…

Videos by ComicBook.com

EXCLUSIVE Sea of Thieves Flameheart Figure

“Avast ye, matey! While sailing the ocean blue on the search for loot, you may encounter the dread of the seven seas… Flameheart! This undead scallywag strikes fear into the hearts of even the bravest of buccaneers, so be sure to hide your booty!“

“Before he was an undead pirate, Flameheart was a humble scholar who is thought to be the author of the Sea of Thieves in-game journal.”

If you want to get started with Loot Gaming and secure a Flamehart figure for yourself, you can sign up for a 1, 3, 6, or 12 month subscription right here. Signups for the Relic crate end on March 27th at 9pm PST.

On a related note, ,Loot Crate has flipped the switch on their one-time-only God of War crate, which you can order right here for $49.99. Inside you’ll find “exclusive collectibles, apparel and more designed using in-game assets” with a total value that exceeds $90. A “high quality hoodie” will be part of the crate and you’ll also get a bonus challenge coin while supplies last. The God of War crate will ship in June 2018.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, Loot Crate is a subscription service that sends you a mysterious box of exclusive goodies that includes toys and apparel that are based on a revolving theme. In addition to gaming, there are crates that are tailored to pretty much every major fandom, so head on over to Loot Crate to find the crate option that’s right for you.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.