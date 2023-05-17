Sega Considering Pricing Some Games at $70

Ever since the current console generation started, the topic of $70 video games has become a hot button issue. Video games are becoming increasingly more expensive to produce, but there's evidence to suggest that consumers are buying fewer games as a result. Not every publisher has embraced the $70 model, and Sega remains one of the current holdouts. The company's last major game release was Sonic Frontiers, which was priced at $59.99 across all platforms. However, in an investor Q&A answered by Sega Sammy president and vice-president Haruki Satomi and Koichi Fukazawa, the company suggested that $70 games are a possibility.

"In the global marketplace, AAA game titles for console have been sold at $59.99 for many years, but titles sold at $69.99 have appeared in the last year. We would like to review the prices of titles that we believe are commensurate with price increases, while also keeping an eye on market conditions. Also, for titles that are planned to be offered via subscription services, revenue made via contract deals are also included in sales figures, so we would like you to be aware that when these figures are divided by the number of units, there is an apparent impact on the increase in unit price," the response reads.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that $70 games are going away anytime soon, especially for the biggest games that get released. While Sega might consider charging $70 for its AAA titles, the response makes it clear that the company will continue to make that call on a case-by-case basis. In fact, Sega currently has two games set to release over the next few months that will be priced at just $39.99: Sonic Origins Plus and Samba de Amigo: Party Central.

As of this writing, Sega has not announced what its next big AAA title will be, so fans will just have to wait patiently to see what it is. If it does end up priced at $70, fans will just have to judge for themselves if the extra price is worth it, or if they should wait for a price drop.

Are you disappointed that Sega is considering $70 games? Does that price make you reconsider buying certain games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Video Games Chronicle]