Sega Reveals First Tracks for Samba de Amigo: Party Central

This summer, Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release on Nintendo Switch, bringing the fan favorite Dreamcast game to a whole new audience. The game was revealed during a Nintendo Direct earlier this year, but few details were announced at the time. Today, Sega started to pull back the curtain a little bit more, announcing several tracks that players can expect to hear at launch. According to the publisher, there will be 40 tracks available when the game releases, and the first 20 can be found below:

"Break Free ft. Zedd" by Ariana Grande

"I Really Like You" by Carly Rae Jepsen

"Payback (feat. Icona Pop)" by Cheat Codes

"Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax)" by Diplo & TSHA

"I Will Survive (Eric Kupper Mix Extended)" by Gloria Gaynor

"I Love It" by Icona Pop

"Centerfold' by J Geils Band

"Bang Bang" by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

"Sucker" by Jonas Brothers

"TiK ToK" by Kesha

"Panama" by Matteo

"Plastic Hearts" by Miley Cyrus

"Celebrate" by Pitbull

"The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)" by Ricky Martin

"XS" by Rina Sawayama

"Bom Bom" by Sam and the Womp

"Azukita" by Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo

"Macarena (Cover)"

"Fugue (classic)"

"La Bamba (Cover)"

In addition to these 20 tracks, Sega revealed last month that the game will also include two tracks from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. The tracks "Escape from the City" from Sonic Adventure 2 and "Fist Bump" from Sonic Forces will both appear in the game. Additionally, a stage based on Sonic Adventure 2's City Escape will also appear, and players can see Sonic dancing along to the track with Amigo. Given the fact that Samba de Amigo and Sonic Adventure 2 were both fan favorite games from the Dreamcast era, the crossover feels pretty fitting!

That leaves just 18 tracks left to be revealed for Samba de Amigo: Party Central! With the game slated to arrive on Nintendo Switch sometime this summer, it's a safe bet we'll know more of what to expect soon. Sega is also promising that the game will feature DLC, so there will be even more tracks coming after launch.

