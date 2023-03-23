Sonic Origins Plus Revealed

The birthday of Sonic the Hedgehog is June 23rd, and this year, fans of the blue blur will have a nice reason to celebrate. That happens to be the release date for Sonic Origins Plus, a new expansion for last year's game that will add a wealth of new and existing content. For Sonic fans that already own Sonic Origins, the expansion will cost just $9.99. However, those that skipped out on the collection will be able to get it in a digital or physical bundle for $39.99, with the latter receiving a handful of extras. Sonic Origins Plus will include the following:

Main Game

12 Game Gear Games Emulated and Playable in the Museum

Classic Amy as a Playable Character in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, and Sonic CD

Knuckles as a Playable Character in Sonic CD

All Previously Released Sonic Origins DLC

20-Page Artbook (Physical exclusive)



Reversible Coversheet with New, Never-Before-Seen Art (Physical exclusive)



Sonic Origins Plus will be available both physically and digitally for all of the game's current platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A lack of physical release was one of the biggest complaints about the original version of Sonic Origins, so this package should make a lot of fans happy! Of course, the inclusion of Game Gear games should sweeten the deal. In total, 12 Sonic games were released for the Game Gear in its lifetime, so fans should expect to see all of those games included in Sonic Origins Plus. Those titles include:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic Chaos

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Sonic Drift

Sonic Drift 2



Sonic Spinball

Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble

Tails Adventure



Tails' Skypatrol

Sonic Labyrinth

Sonic Blast



Readers should keep in mind that the Game Gear versions of the first two Sonic games are significantly different from those that released on Sega Genesis. As such, these additions should make for a nice package overall! While the current four games available in Sonic Origins also received special Anniversary modes, it seems that only the original Game Gear versions will be included in this package.

Do you plan on checking out Sonic Origins Plus? What do you think of these additions?