Shadow Man: Remastered Release Date Revealed

Nightdive Studios has announced that the updated version of the '90s video game Shadow Man called Shadow Man: Remastered will officially release for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on April 15th. In case you missed it, the remastered version of the title based on the Valiant Entertainment comic of the same name was first announced in March 2020.

Shadow Man originally released for PC, PlayStation, Nintendo 64, and Dreamcast in 1999, and Nightdive Studios actually published the original version again back in 2014. Notably, the remastered version includes 4K widescreen support, dynamic shadow mapping and per-pixel lighting, HDR, and even content that had been cut from the original title that has never been seen before.

"SHADOW MAN: REMASTERED follows Michael LeRoi, the current holder of the voodoo warrior moniker 'Shadow Man', as he battles the forces of darkness attempting to cross-over from their realm into the world of the living," the official description of the title reads. "Join Michael as he fights his way through the swamps of Louisiana, the back alleys of New York City, and the dark and terrifying land of Deadside in his mission to keep supernatural threats from invading the land of the living."

Shadow Man: Remastered isn't the only Shadowman-related piece of media that is set to release in April, however. Valiant is set to debut the new Shadowman comic series from writer Cullen Bunn and artist Jon Davis-Hunt with the first issue dropping on April 28th. Bunn and Davis-Hunt's comic features a different holder of the moniker, Jack Boniface, and you can check out an exclusive panel from the first issue below:

(Photo: Valiant Entertainment)

As noted above, Shadow Man: Remastered is set to release for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on April 15th. It has also been announced that it will eventually release on Nintendo Switch as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles, though no definitive release date has been set. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nightdive Studios right here.

