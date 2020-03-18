Valiant Entertainment and Nightdive Studios Announce Shadow Man Remastered

Valiant Entertainment and Nightdive Studios have announced that the developer will officially be developing a remastered edition of Shadow Man, the video game originally released for PC, PlayStation, Nintendo 64, and Dreamcast in 1999 and based on the Valiant comic of the same name. Nightdive Studios previously published the original version of the video game back in 2014, but it sounds like the company is going above and beyond to apply the same love and care that it applied to System Shock: Enhanced Edition and other titles.

“As part of our continued growth into the video game industry, we’re happy to bring Valiant fans this immensely popular Shadow Man character as the next title we release,” Dan Mintz, Chairman and CEO of Valiant Entertainment said as part of the announcement. “Using this platform allows the Valiant fans to experience and explore the universe creatively.”

The updated version of Shadow Man is set to use Nightdive Studios’ KEX engine, which, as mentioned above, has been used with titles like System Shock: Enhanced Edition in the past to much acclaim. Additionally, according to the press release, the remaster is “coming to Windows PC via the Steam and GOG platforms, as well as to the PlayStation, Xbox and Switch consoles.” Much is still unclear, including the production timeline and release date, have not been released, but here’s a list of new features coming to the remastered edition of Shadow Man:

4K widescreen display

Dynamic shadow mapping

Dynamic per-pixel lighting

Antialiasing, and other post-process effects

Higher density of particle effects

Refined art, audio, and assets

Refined gameplay experience

Reintroduction of missing content cut from the original game

Xbox, PS4, Controller Pro support

HDR Rendering

“Our goal with the remaster is to give today’s generation of gamers all the features that they expect from a modern title while preserving the qualities that made Valiant’s iconic character and the original Shadow Man game such memorable classics to begin with,” Stephen Kick, CEO at Nightdive Studios said.

Here’s the official logo for the upcoming video game, which is all we have in the way of images at this time:

Shadow Man Remastered does not currently have a release date. It has been announced for PC via Steam and GOG as well as “PlayStation, Xbox and Switch consoles.” You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nightdive Studios right here.