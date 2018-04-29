Shadow of the Tomb Raider Campaign is 13-15 Hours Long – Report

These last few weeks have been brimming with Shadow of the Tomb Raider stories. In the flurry of a new cinematic trailer and details about a season pass and special editions, one interesting tidbit revealed about the game flew under the radar: its campaign length.

Thanks to ResetEra user NeoRaider, a mountain of information about the game, courtesy of a Spanish magazine, is now known, including the fact that its campaign is said to be 13-15 hours long.

According to the ResetEra user (via said magazine), the above estimation does not include side missions, strictly the campaign missions, meaning we’re probably looking at least 20 hours of core content, if not more. Though it is worth noting that developers have a history of padding their campaign length estimates, so perhaps its best to anticipate an hour or two less.

The tidbits of information don’t stop flowing here though, the ResetEra user also revealed smaller insights, such as that here will be no vehicles, tombs will be much more dangerous and hidden, and that the villain of the game will be (spoiler) Doctor Dominguez.

The user further reports that Lara will be consumed with revenge on Trinity, however, her friend Jonah (who accompanied Lara in the second game) will encourage her to break free of her revenge obsession, and do the right thing throughout the game.

As with any unofficial report, take all of this – the campaign length and other details – with a grain of salt. However, 13-15 hours sounds about right, so you’re probably fine not reserving too many grains.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is poised to release on September 14th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

In other recent and related news, we recently went hands-on with the new Lara Croft adventure. You can read our impressions and takeaways on this new darker side of the iconic tomb raider here. And if you haven’t already, be sure to peep our new interview with the developer Eidos Montreal, where we ask them about EA’s stance on linear games, which Shadow of the Tomb Raider happens to be.

For more media on the game, here’s its first batch of screenshots showcasing off Uncharted-esq action and more.