New Shadow of the Tomb Raider Trailer Reveals Its Photo Mode

Today, publisher Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal released a brand-new Shadow of the Tomb Raider trailer focused on the game’s “vibrant locations,” and that also shows off a little bit of gameplay and reveals the game’s photo mode.

The new trailer specifically depicts the game’s vibrant and varied locations: from the colorful streets of Cozumel to dense canopies of the jungle to mountain ledges perched over beautiful waterfalls. And then right at the end of the trailer, a little taste of the game’s “photographer mode” is shown off with a little help from a furry llama friend.

The “photographer mode” basically looks like your standard photo mode. You can change Lara’s expression with a range of emotional poses, change filters, add blurriness, etc. It’s certainly not the most robust photo mode, but it has all the essential bells and whistles.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is poised to release next week on September 14 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news and media on the game, be sure to check out our previous coverage of the title by clicking here. For more information about what the game is about, here’s an official overview:

Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Key Features: