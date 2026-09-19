$50 Nintendo Switch Game Now Available for $5 on eShop

A Nintendo Switch game that normally costs $50 on the Nintendo eShop is now available for $5 on the Nintendo eShop. There is no Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game in question, but the game, an investigative adventure game, is backward compatible with the Switch 2. This is to say, this $45 in savings is available to both Nintendo Switch users and Nintendo Switch 2 users, but only until September 21. In other words, in about 24 hours, this 90% eShop price drop will expire.

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As for the $5 Nintendo Switch game featured, it was released in 2023, but it’s actually a remake of a 2006 game. The original was a PC-only release, so most Nintendo fans are unlikely to have nostalgia for it, but the remake means no nostalgia is needed to enjoy the classic experience; in this case, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, a remake of the 2006 game of the same name. Where the original game was the third game in the series, the plot in the remake has been redone in order to repurpose it as a sequel to 2021’s Sherlock Holmes Chapter One. And it is a sequel that connects to the first game, but it is also made to be enjoyed regardless of whether or not you have familiarity with its prdecessor.

This specific eShop deal is for the Deluxe Edition of the game, which comes not just with the game, but six additional DLC quests and a special cosmetic set, The Detective’s Wardrobe. The former, meanwhile, includes: The Haunted House, The Other Gods, The Silver Tide, The Frogs in the Walls, The Dreams of Children, and The Doomed Folk.

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One of 2023’s Most Underrated Games

While Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is not quite AAA, and as a result, it’s lacking in technical areas, it’s a solid detective game. It’s not the best detective game ever made, but it’s certainly solid. The gameplay is a bit light and bare-bones, but it makes up for it with atmosphere.

Upon release, the adventure game earned a Metacritic range of 72 to 75, with scores varying from platform to platform. Its user review scores suggest this is a bit low, though. To this end, on Steam, it has an 81% approval rating. On the PlayStation Store, it has an 82 out of 100. These are the most relevant user review scores because the Nintendo eShop does not have user reviews.

As for the game, for those unfamiliar with it, you play as Sherlock Holmes, who is investigating a series of mysterious disappearances linked to a dark and mysterious cult that worships an ancient god. The game takes place in 1882, and lifts the curtain on how Holmes becomes a world-famous crime solver.

Those who decide to take advantage of this eShop deal and act within the limited window mentioned at the top will find a 9- to 11-hour game waiting for them, offering up roughly 2 hours of content for every dollar spent.