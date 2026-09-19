GTA 6 Will Revolutionize One of the Franchise’s Most Popular Features, Teases Rockstar

Grand Theft Auto 6 is shaping up to be the most popular and ambitious game release in history, and Rockstar Games is building up the hype appropriately. The studio has revamped nearly all aspects of the game to make it as immersive as possible. Now, we have confirmation that this applies to one of the series’ most popular features. Rockstar Games hasn’t given much detail about what this means, but on November 19th, 2026, fans will learn just how much effort went into GTA 6’s in-game music and radio.

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Music has always been inseparable from the series, and GTA 6 is no exception. I still remember how much I enjoyed listening to the radio while driving through Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. With GTA 6, Rockstar Games is pushing this idea further by even releasing a physical album containing 34 original tracks from the game. We have an idea of some of the artists that will be featured on it, but players can likely expect that this number does not represent the complete in-game soundtrack, nor does it just mean Rockstar Games has reshaped the radio to have bangers, but something more.

Rockstar Is Keeping the Biggest Radio Changes Secret

Rockstar Games’ latest announcement for Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album confirms that the game will feature a “dynamic score” and what it calls the “next evolution of in-game radio.” Aside from this small note, Rockstar is keeping details about what this means vague, but fans have already begun wondering what this means and how it may tie into the physical release of GTA 6’s The Album.

Aside from the radio while driving in vehicles, fans have spotted Lucia wearing earbuds, hinting that players will be able to listen to music at any point in the game. Others have suggested that players will be able to create their own in-game playlists to further curate what songs they hear throughout GTA 6. There has even been talk that players may be able to import their own playlists from Spotify based on how heavily the music platform has been promoting GTA 6.

For now, it remains to be seen. But Rockstar has confirmed the first six songs include Yung Lean’s “That’s It” featuring Future and Metro Boomin, Travis Scott’s “RHYNO,” “Sexy Magic” from CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., and Etienne de Crécy, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Thing You Need,” Rauw Alejandro’s “Macacoa 2000,” and Keith Richards’ “Bright Lights, Big City.” Rockstar describes the collection as music created specifically for the world of Vice City and Leonida.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album will launch alongside the game on November 19, with vinyl and CD editions available at launch. A dynamic score combined with an evolved radio system could change how music responds to players, but the company has not yet explained the mechanics. For now, the 34-track album is the clearest indication that Rockstar intends to make music a major part of GTA 6 when it arrives this November.