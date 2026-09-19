Monster Hunter Wilds’ Newest Monster Isn’t Quite The One Fans Were Hoping For

Monster Hunter Wilds has been revealing more and more for its Ascendance expansion coming in 2027, including new features and monsters coming to the game. Players can expect big changes to every weapon too, with new Boosted Actions adding more depth to their favorite tools. However, one monster reveal has not gone over well with the Monster Hunter community, as it signals a boring repetition despite the new innovations weapons and other systems of the game are receiving.

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New details for Ascendance show a variety of quality-of-life changes coming to the expansion too, such as the removal of Character Edit Vouchers for customization. Now, players have an infinite amount of ways to change their character’s look, as well as the UI/UX displays for the game in general. With the Boosted weapon actions in Monster Hunter Wilds being the most prominent gameplay change, new hunts are also an anticipated part of Ascendance for how they are likely designed with every change in mind.

Monster Hunter Wilds Adds The Elder Dragon Teostra To The Upcoming Ascendance Expansion

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As part of the 2026 Tokyo Game Show, a showcase of upcoming projects from developer Capcom showed off an extended trailer for the Ascendance expansion. At the trailer’s end, Monster Hunter Wilds revealed that the hidden Elder Dragon within the expansion was none other than Teostra, the lion-like Fire elemental monster that acts like a walking supernova. Teostra is quite an intimidating enemy, with fire breath and lava skin that always makes the creature distinct from other monsters in whatever game it is in.

Very little was shown of Teostra, other than what is likely the monster’s introduction cutscene in the Ascendance expansion’s story. Out of all the monsters shown for Monster Hunter Wilds‘ DLC, Teostra is probably the least surprising, as the creature manages to appear in almost every game in the series. Among the diverse roster of Elder Dragons in Monster Hunter‘s history, fans aren’t too happy to see Teostra again compared to other choices Capcom could have picked.

Veteran Players Aren’t Too Happy To See Teostra Again Instead Of Other Interesting Monsters

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Since the Teostra announcement, there has been considerable complaints from Monster Hunter fans about the Elder Dragon’s inclusion in yet another game. Frankly, this is an understandable concern, as Teostra has been in 12 different Monster Hunter games since the creature’s debut in Monster Hunter 2. Although the design of this Elder Dragon is quite different from the scaled, reptile-like looks of other monsters in its category, Teostra is one enemy that has gotten quite stale over time. On top of that, Monster Hunter Wilds also doesn’t feel like a game Teostra fits into.

The Ascendance expansion has a big focus on the air and sky, with a sense of verticality around its new areas. This makes including a returning monster like Kushala Daora reasonable, as that monster uses wind as a primary power, fitting into the expansion’s themes well. Some of the new monsters reflect this too, such as the mysterious storm bringer Gundoraja or the non-Elder Dragon jet-stream monster Araketa. By comparison, Teostra’s volcanic might over the Fire element doesn’t match much of what Ascendance seems to be going for.

There are other big Fire elemental monsters already in Monster Hunter Wilds too, including the Apex Predator Uth Duna, also known as the “Black Flame.” In addition, the last free Title Update for MH Wilds added Gogmazios, another Elder Dragon monster with a lava and fire theme to it. Although Teostra may be a developer favorite, it certainly isn’t much of a fan-favorite anymore with how many times it keeps showing up. Hopefully, its armor and gear in Ascendance make its inability to stay away worth it in the end.

MH Wilds’ Weaknesses Include Its Roster Of Monsters Not Including Some Fan-Favorites

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Ever since the inclusion of Lagiacrus and Seregios in MH Wilds in an earlier Title Update, fans have been somewhat satisfied with the monsters the game has added over time. That being said, MH Wilds has always felt like one of the games with the lowest number of monsters in the series, especially compared to Monster Hunter Rise or even Monster Hunter World that came before. With this expansion being compared to the huge Iceborne and Sunbreak expansions of Monster Hunter games past, players have higher expectations for what monsters Ascendance tries to include.

Along with the , players were expecting fan-favorites to return in addition to new monsters, rather than Elder Dragons like Kushala Daora and Teostra. Both of those monsters are something of a mixed bag in veteran players’ minds, either from how annyoning their hunts are or, in Teostra’s case, for how many games they’ve already been in. Many players have stated that it would’ve been better if Ascendance brought back monsters who haven’t been in the series as often, such as World‘s Nergigante or Rise‘s Malzeno.

Some other monsters players wanted instead of Teostra range from Valstrax, Gammoth, Fatalis, and a variety of others. While everyone has their favorite monster, it’s pretty telling that the consensus against Teostra means that another may have been the better pick. As Monster Hunter Wilds will likely still add new monsters in updates following the Ascendance expansion, perhaps players’ wishes will come true somewhere further in the future.