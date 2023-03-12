Shazam: Fury of the Gods Gets Roblox Tie-in Game

Shazam: Fury of the Gods is getting a Roblox tie-in game. Shazam: Fury of the Gods is one of the biggest movies coming in the first half of 2023 and is also one of the last films in the current DCEU as we know it. After that, The Flash intends to reset everything we have seen thus far and create a whole new DC cinematic universe that is being shepherded by James Gunn. As of right now, we have no idea if or how Shazam will fit into this new universe. It's entirely possible that even Shazam gets rebooted, but it has also been suggested that he could stick around, just as some other actors appear to be in the cards for more films in this universe.

With all of that said, the marketing for Shazam: Fury of the Gods is in full swing and there are no shortage of ads out there right now. Unfortunately, some ads have even spoiled major moments and cameos in the film, but there is one way to get yourself hyped without spoiling yourself. A new Roblox experience has been released to tie-in with Shazam: Fury of the Gods and features all kinds of rewards that are directly connected to items and characters from the upcoming film. Similarly, Black Adam also had a Roblox game when it was released in October and fans seemed to enjoy it. Of course, Shazam and Black Adam are characters that have a famous comic book rivalry, but it seems like we won't get to see that materialize on the big screen anytime soon.

JUST PRESS PLAY ▶️ ⚡️SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS ⚡️IS NOW LIVE in Strongman Simulator! 💪 on Roblox. PLAY NOW: https://t.co/5kDyogXiDe pic.twitter.com/ayKauBA6fo — Shazam! Fury of the Gods (@ShazamMovie) March 8, 2023

Despite all of the chaotic comings and goings in the DCEU, it's still nice to see Warner Brothers putting an effort to give fans gaming tie-ins for its films. James Gunn has also noted that he plans to integrate gaming in a big way with the upcoming DCEU, but we have no idea what exactly that will look like right now.

Are you excited for Shazam: Fury of the Gods? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.