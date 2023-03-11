New Shazam! Fury of the Gods TV Spot Spoils Major DC Cameo

We're just a week away from the debut of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but it looks like one of the film's wildest surprises has already been revealed. Obviously, spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods lurk below! Only look if you want to know! During Friday's WWE Smackdown, a new Shazam! Fury of the Gods television spot revealed that Gal Gadot's Diana Prince / Wonder Woman will be making a cameo appearance in the film. While previous reports had teased Wonder Woman's appearance in a dream sequence of the film, many had assumed that it would be a stand-in, similarly to how the first Shazam! film featured a brief cameo from Henry Cavill's Superman. But now, we know that it will definitely be Gadot herself appearing in at least one scene of the film, as she compliments Billy Batson / Shazam! (Zachary Levi) on a job well done.

"I think getting a cameo from anybody would be super cool, but I just think Gal Gadot is so effervescent," Levi said back in 2018. "She has such a charm. And she seems like a really cool broad. Like, she was in the Israeli army. She's a mom. And I'm like, 'You seem like you're grounded and cool, and you're Wonder Woman, and you rock.' And I think it would be really funny to have the 14-year-old Billy Batson inside of Shazam that's really awkward around this beautiful Amazonian. I just think that would be really awesome."

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released in theaters on Friday, March 17th.