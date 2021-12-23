Shroud Defends Amazon’s New World During Twitch Stream

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek might be one of the biggest fans of New World from Amazon Game Studios. The Twitch streamer has spent a lot of time with the MMO since launch, and he recently proved that he’s more than willing to defend the game to those that bash it. During a recent stream, one viewer told Shroud that the game “sucks,” and asked him why he continues to play it. Shroud was quick to stick up for New World, stating that the game is starting to improve. He then began talking up Amazon’s future plans for the MMO.

“‘New World sucks?’ Dude, it’s gettin’ good. It’s getting good. The next update, in January I think, will have dungeon mutations, and you’ll be able to mutate dungeons, kind of similar to mythic plus content in WoW,” said Shroud.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The streamer was quick to point out that he hopes New World‘s mutated dungeons will grant players good rewards, otherwise he’ll be “pissed.” For now, fans will just have to wait and see whether or not the update lives up to the streamer’s expectations!

While Shroud is looking forward to that WoW-inspired feature, the streamer seems to have lost a lot of interest in Activision Blizzard’s MMO. Last month, Shroud had some choice words to describe World of Warcraft‘s gameplay, stating that he only continues to play the game because of the people. A lot of fans of the genre have recently drifted away from WoW over similar complaints, with many gravitating towards Final Fantasy XIV, as a result. Shroud isn’t particularly fond of Square Enix’s game either, recently comparing its quality to free-to-play games. Given how he feels about both, it makes sense that New World is the game that managed to grab him!

New World is available now, exclusively on PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been a fan of New World so far? Do you prefer the MMO to other games on the market? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]