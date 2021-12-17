Shroud Reveals His Issue With Final Fantasy 14

Over the last few months, Final Fantasy XIV has found a staggering amount of interest from new players and streamers. While Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek is a big fan of the MMO genre, the Twitch streamer has been focused much more on New World from Amazon Game Studios, while also forcing himself to play World of Warcraft on occasion. During a recent stream, Shroud was asked by a viewer whether or not he had played Final Fantasy XIV. The streamer revealed that he has played it, but he negatively compared it to a free-to-play game, stating that this hurt his interest.

“What does that even mean? Just how it looks. Its visuals, its UI,its gameplay… it’s just something from like over a decade ago, you know, thathasn’t changed. It hasn’t updated, it hasn’t gotten with the times, it has just stayed the same,” Shroud elaborated.

To be fair, Final Fantasy XIV did first release in 2013! That said, the game has found an incredibly large new audience this year, and it seems they might disagree with the notion that the game seems dated. In fact, interest in the game has gotten so big that Square Enix removed it from sale today due to server issues. It’s a testament to just how big the game has grown over the last few months.

It will be interesting to see whether Shroud’s opinion changes, or if the streamer will continue to avoid Final Fantasy XIV. The MMO genre is clearly one that interests Shroud, but not every game is for everyone, and the streamer has obviously found an MMO that he enjoys spending a significant amount of time with. Viewers that want to see Final Fantasy XIV streams will just have to stick with other Twitch streamers, in the meantime.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

