Shroud Reveals What Keeps Him From Totally Dropping World of Warcraft for New World

Over the last few weeks, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek has spent a significant amount of time streaming New World on Twitch, and it’s clear that he’s a very big fan. However, in his off-time, he still dedicates a lot of hours to World of Warcraft, and the streamer would prefer to drop one of those two games for the other. Shroud was recently asked whether he “thinks about New World while WoW raiding,” and he quickly laid out exactly why he remains dedicated to World of Warcraft. Surprisingly, it has absolutely nothing to do with the game itself!

“All the time. WoW f**king blows. I literally only play it for the people. That’s it. That game f**king sucks,” Shroud said during the stream. He then elaborated that his squad would be fine without him, but he feels like he’d be letting them down if he quit.

It’s hard to imagine that’s the only reason Shroud continues to play World of Warcraft, but it’s possible he really has lost a lot of his passion for the game. Having a new MMO to play has probably played some factor, but the streamer is clearly not happy with Activision Blizzard at the moment. As Dexerto points out, back in September, Shroud was asked to stream World of Warcraft, and he replied that the game “doesn’t deserve” his stream. This seemed to be a reference to the allegations of racism, sexism, and “frat boy culture” that have rocked the company over the last few months, which has also led to multiple changes to World of Warcraft.

Amazon Game Studios released New World back in September, and the game has clearly found a faithful fanbase over the last two months. It’s hard to say whether New World will be able to maintain the type of passionate following that World of Warcraft has, but having streamers like Shroud invested in the game can only help that cause.

New World is available now, exclusively on PC. Readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

