Sifu Summer Update Release Date Revealed

Sifu developer Sloclap has announced that its next major update, the free Summer 2022 update, officially has a release date. The new update brings several new features like gameplay modifiers and a scoring system. It is set to release on August 31st for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

More specifically, the gameplay modifiers being added to the popular martial arts video game allow players to shift the challenge inherent in Sifu up or down as they choose. Players can, for example, make it so that the playable character can't guard or introduce unbreakable weapons and infinite health. You can check out a new trailer for Sifu's new free Summer 2022 update

The #Sifu 2022 Summer update will be available on August 31st! 🔥🔥 Try out our new scoring system to unlock all new gameplay modifiers – Unbreakable weapons, god mode or no-hit runs, make your own rules and display your Kung Fu mastery in style ! pic.twitter.com/N3PWOKxgvC — SifuGame (@SifuGame) August 26, 2022

Additionally, there is a new scoring system that is part of the upcoming update that grades players based on smoothness, efficiency, and variety with every single punch, kick, sweep, and finisher accounted for. Two new outfits will also be added with the Enforcer armor granting the protagonist a suit of tactical equipment for Deluxe Edition owners while all players will be able to use Master Hand, the second outfit with a trench coat and stylish hat.

"Sifu is the next evolution of the beat-em-up, and the next level of one-on-one fighting," our review from earlier this year reads in part. "It's a brawler that showcases what could be done with a system that values patience over aggression, and while it can be quite punishing at times, it's the kind of punishment that instead feels like hardened training that makes you better for that next attempt. All the while, there's a fun rhythm to be had in figuring it all out."

As noted above, the Sifu 2022 Summer update is set to release on August 31st. Broadly speaking, Sifu is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular martial arts video game right here.

