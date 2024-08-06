Silent Hill 2 Remake Developer Bloober Team Asks Fans to “Give Us a Chance”

Bloober Team, the studio behind the upcoming remake of Silent Hill 2, is imploring fans of Konami’s survival horror series to simply give them a chance. As more footage of the revamped version of Silent Hill 2 has continued to be shown, fans of the franchise have started to express more skepticism and concern about how the final product will turn out. Now, those at Bloober Team have made it known that they’re well aware of this hesitancy and are asking prospective players to at the very least be open to their own interpretation of the horror classic.

In a new conversation with Rolling Stone, Bloober Team’s CEO Piotr Babieno said that those working on the remake of Silent Hill 2 very much know how highly fans hold the original game. To that end, Babieno says that Bloober Team’s version of Silent Hill 2 is one that he wouldn’t necessarily dub a remake but instead a “romantic vision of the game from more than 20 years ago.” He also notes that Bloober Team today is very different from where the company was at a few years back. As such, he hopes that those who may have disliked some of the studio’s past releases can give what he’s dubbing “Bloober Team 3.0” the benefit of the doubt with SH2.

“I am dreaming that gamers will trust us but I realize that trust is earned through actions, not through words,” Babieno said. “So that’s why we have a policy of not commenting [on the specifics of the game] and raising hopes. We want to show our ambitions through our work, so we can’t ask for anything more than ‘give us a chance.’”

Babieno also says in the interview that the original Silent Hill 2 was a formative experience for himself when he first played it. Because of this, he is taking great care in remaking the game for a new generation. As part of this, Babieno says that extensive talks have been had with those in charge at Konami in order for this to be a release that the publisher is pleased with.

“Because of those conversations, we found a great balance of what we and our partner had in mind,” he said. “It took us a long time to get there, with a lot of creative discussions and hard work, but we are very happy with the result. […] We tried to make all possible fans happy, but, at the same time, be very faithful to ourselves. I really hope that when people play for the first time, they will understand that the choices we made were the best possible.”

Whether or not Silent Hill 2 ends up reaching the lofty expectations that many fans have isn’t yet known, but we luckily won’t have to wait much longer to find out. This new version of SH2 is set to release in a little over two months on October 8, 2024, and will be available for PlayStation 5 and PC.