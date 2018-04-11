Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption Confirmed for Nintendo Switch

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption is a reverse boss battle where players begin the start of the game the strongest and mightiest they’ll ever be, only to become weaker and more drained after each victory. Centering around specifically the idea of continuous boss fights, the developers have said that they were heavily inspired by Dark Souls and the brutality of the title shows just that. Well Nintendo fans, you too get to have your hopes and dreams beat out of you because it’s officially coming to the Switch!

Both Another Indie and Dark Star Game Studios made the announcement today that though the game’s release date has been delayed, there is still good news to celebrate. Not only will the harsh boss battler be coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, but it will also be launching on the Nintendo Switch as well. All platforms will be releasing at the same time later this year for Q3.

According to a recent press release, here’s what the team had to say about the upcoming title:

To atone for his wicked crimes, Adam, a soldier with a dark past, must set out on a quest for redemption and face off against monstrous enemies based on the seven deadly sins. His vile deeds and history with these beasts will unfold as he draws closer to absolution.

Sacrifice a part of Adam before each duel and receive a permanent debuff, resulting in reduced health, strength or equipment for the entirety of the journey. Each battle will become tougher than the last as debuffs stack, but new gear can be obtained by successfully conquering trials.

If all hope is lost, revive a defeated enemy to regain a sacrificed attribute and revisit the battle later. Experiment to find the optimal path to redemption or take on all debuffs simultaneously from the start for a challenging and rewarding journey.

“Sinner allows the player to choose a difficulty that fits them best while facing off in diverse battles,” says Iain Garner, director of developer relations, Another Indie. “Whether they are in search of the easiest order of bosses to fight or if they want to start the game with the most difficult conditions, Sinner tailors the adventure to them.”

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption will be available for $18.99 in English, Spanish, German, French, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Russian.

We recently got our hands on this title at a previous PAX event and it was … it’s not for the weak. I dont know if it makes me a masochist or what, but it was whooping my butt but I couldn’t stop wanting more. This is going to be one of those titles that is deceptively simple at first glance, but actually has a much deeper experience to offer.