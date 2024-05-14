Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases New Disney Parks Attraction Coming to the Game

Over the last few months, Disney Dreamlight Valley has added several items based on Disney Parks attractions. Some of those have been made available through the game's current Star Path, while others have been sold through the Premium Shop. Today the game's official Twitter account began teasing a new addition to the Premium Shop set to arrive on Wednesday. The teaser image features an overhead shot of a winding maze that looks pretty difficult to navigate. The Tweet also mentions that it will be a "curious" new addition for players to check out.

The teaser image shared by Gameloft can be found below.

(Photo: Disney, Gameloft)

What Disney Parks Attraction is This?

The language and the teaser image have a number of fans guessing that Alice's Curious Labyrinth is the next attraction coming to the Premium Shop. For those that have never heard of this attraction, it's located at Disneyland Paris, and is based on the 1951 animated version of Alice in Wonderland. At this time, we do not know what the Labyrinth will look like in the game, or how many Moonstones the item will cost. However, for fans of the various Disney Parks, it should be an exciting new addition! It should also go nicely with the Mad Tea Party attraction, which is currently available for purchase in the Premium Shop for those that didn't get it in last year's Star Path.

Disney Attractions and the Premium Shop

Prior to the Thrills & Frills update, players could only use Disney Parks attractions as decorative items in their Valley. Now, however, they have a bit of extra functionality, as some can be ridden, and players can take selfies while they do so. Not all of these attractions can be ridden, and some claim that they can but don't actually work, such as the Hollywood Tower Hotel (for some reason). We don't know if there will be some kind of functionality for Alice's Curious Labyrinth, or if it will just be a neat decorative option that players can purchase.

Of course, the Premium Shop items can be a little pricey, and that's been a source of frustration for players ever since it was first added to the game. The Star Paths tend to be a much better bargain, offering access to a much larger number of items for significantly cheaper. Gameloft seems to still be finding the sweet spot on that, but the developer has also made the Premium Shop a way for players to purchase certain items that originated from Star Paths and haven't been made available since. That particular decision seems to have gone over well with most players, particularly those that have gotten into Dreamlight Valley more recently.

